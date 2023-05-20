‘Road to Makkah’ project: Around 26,113 Hujjaj to depart from IIAP

KARACHI: Under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project, which is set to commence this Sunday, around 26,113 Hujjaj are scheduled to depart from the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to Saudi Arabia in 79 flights.

According to the PCAA, IIAP has made all arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the esteemed pilgrims.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mahmood, along with the Saudi Envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and other government officials, paid a visit to the airport to personally oversee the arrangements.

While talking to media, Minister Talha Mahmood and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki emphasised the importance of that initiative and expressed their commitment to extend its implementation to other airports across the country in the coming years.

