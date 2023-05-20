Imran Ismail arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor and senior PTI leader Imran Ismail was arrested from Karachi on Friday.

In a tweet, the PTI said “Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has been arrested,” adding “Fascism of this regime is completely unprecedented and shameful!”

Brother of former governor Adnan Ismail also confirmed Imran’s arrest. “My brother was arrested by SSP Kemari from Darakhshan Police Station limits in Defence Karachi,” Adnan added.

Imran Ismail has been shifted to an unknown place after the arrest.

Imran Ismail’s arrest came after a number of PTI leaders were taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following Imran Khan’s arrest.

The former ruling party demanded of the government to immediately release all leaders.

PTI Sindh leaders Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Adeel Ahmad had already been arrested.