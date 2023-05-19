AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Rival claims over Prince Harry, Meghan NY 'car chase'

AFP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 05:12pm
Follow us

LONDON: Competing claims surfaced Thursday over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's purported involvement in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York.

A spokesperson for the couple drew global attention by announcing Wednesday that they had endured a "relentless" two-hour pursuit that resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers".

Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ New York car chase

The account of Tuesday's incident prompted comparisons to the circumstances around the Paris car crash in 1997 that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana, which the prince blames on paparazzi pursuing her.

However, New York police, the city's mayor and a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple have played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit.

In an interview aired Thursday on Britain's ITV, one of the photographers involved in the drama alleged the couple's vehicle entourage were to blame for any danger.

"It was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles," said the photographer, who asked to remain anonymous.

"They did a lot of blocking and there was a lot of different type of manoeuvres to stop what was happening.

"Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience."

Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

'Very chaotic'

He added Harry and Meghan's driver "wanted to drive fast, cut through lanes and do this and do that, go the wrong way".

The episode occurred after Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended an awards ceremony in the US financial capital with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

A New York police spokesperson said photographers made the group's transport "challenging", but there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests".

The New York Post quoted a source as saying that there were no emergency calls to police about the incident and that the purported chase "definitely wasn't two hours".

But Chris Sanchez, a member of the couple's security team, told CNN that the pursuit was alarming and dangerous.

"I have never seen, experienced anything like this," he said. "What we were dealing with was very chaotic. The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal."

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, has long had a difficult relationship with the media and in recent years has launched multiple ongoing lawsuits in Britain against outlets alleging privacy breaches.

The couple relocated to North America after quitting royal duties in early 2020, in part citing press intrusion for the decision.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle King Charles III

Comments

1000 characters

Rival claims over Prince Harry, Meghan NY 'car chase'

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

JI’s Sirajul Haq survives suicide attack on convoy in Zhob: party spokesperson

Macroeconomic conditions deteriorated during first half FY23: SBP

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

India’s forex reserves edge towards $600bn, hit near 1-year high

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Read more stories