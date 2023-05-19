European equities open higher before weekend

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets rose in opening deals on Friday, extending a global rally as optimism continued to grow that the United States would avoid a catastrophic debt default.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,763.05 points compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 7,475.38 points and Frankfurt’s DAX was up 0.3 percent at 16,218.39.

Most Asian markets also advanced Friday as traders grow increasingly hopeful that US lawmakers will hammer out a deal to lift the debt ceiling and avert a calamitous default.

Dollar jumps, stocks waver on fears over US debt talks

After weeks of lumbering talks on Capitol Hill, congressional leaders appeared ready to put a proposal to lawmakers before the US government runs out of cash, said to be around June 1.