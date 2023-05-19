AVN 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
EPCL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,162 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,372 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,719 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

  • The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives advises Power Division to adjust its prioritized projects
Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 09:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) has approved Rs50 billion Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) for the Power Division’s development projects in FY 2023-24, advising the Division to adjust its prioritized projects, well-informed sources in the Planning Commission told Business Recorder.

The Power Division has been asked to finalize the budgetary proposals for PSDP 2023-24 by adhering to following general policy guidelines and rationalization criteria: (i) PAO concerned is required to fully comply with the provisions of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, 19 particularly Chapter-I on development projects, guidelines and procedures contained in Financial Management and Powers of PAOs Regulations 2021, Cash Management and Treasury Single Account (CM&TSA) Rules 2020, Budget Manual 2020, instructions contained in the Budget Call Circular by Finance Division on January 25, 2023;(ii) guidelines contained in the PSDP call circular 2023-24 dated 9h February, 2023 issued by M/o PD&SI and provisions in the Manual for Development Projects, December 2021,inter alia, may also be followed in letter and spirit; and (ii) PSDP FY 2023-24 may have special focus on mitigating climate change (green budgeting) specially in context of Pakistan’s C-PIMA and on other initiatives including gender budgeting.

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

M/o PD&SI has submitted following priorities and guidelines to be followed while submitting project-wise budgetary proposals for PSDP 2023-24 within allotted IBC: (a) as per Chapter I (17) (1) Public Finance Management Act, 2019 no new project which has not been technically approved would be made part of the development budget;(b) to ensure scheduled completion of projects having 80% plus expenditure should be fully-funded which can be completed by June 2024;(c) ongoing core projects of national significance may be assigned top priority for funding as per approved phasing in PC’s in line with Chapter II (17 (2) of PFM Act 2019;(d) consolidation of federal projects should be given top priority over provincial nature projects; (e) Foreign funded fast-moving projects may be provided with required rupee cover to meet international obligations within allotted IBCs; (f) projects supporting CPEC initiative, productivity, exports, IT and S&T (R&D), under SEs and 4RF frameworks, better governance should be assigned importance;(g) PAO shall allocate adequate funds in the FY 2023-24 to clear the pending liabilities of ongoing budgeted projects on priority; (h) procedure to clear the pending liabilities of closed projects approved by Ecnec on April 6, 2023 and notified by this Ministry on May 10, 2023 may be complied with; and (i) projects on innovative financing basis (VGF and PPP) in terms of co-sharing of cost and responsibility for O&M may be considered.

The Power Division has been requested to undertake rationalization of its demand/portfolio while keeping in view the following criteria/instructions: (i) projects may be listed in order of priority within the given IBC while submitting budgetary proposals for both the ongoing and new projects; (ii) on-going projects budgeted during 2022-23 may be listed under the same PSDP No. for financing during 2023-24; (iii) non-performing/non-starter projects since last two years may be reviewed for funding; (iv) un-approved projects should not be included in budgetary proposal; (v) funding of projects/activities of recurring nature/O&M nature should be avoided through PSDP.

For such activities, sponsors may approach Finance Division; (vi) foreign aided projects where foreign aid not yet lined up/no disbursement received during last two to three years may be considered for deferment for funding during 2023-24; (vii) no funds shall be kept for any lump provision or unidentified expenditure; (viii)matters related to grant of PSDP funds as Cash Development Loan (CDL), if any, may be settled with Finance Division on priority basis; and (ix) budgetary proposals should be submitted by the Ministry/Sponsor concerned itself in a consolidated form instead of piecemeal from attached departments/PDs.

The Power Division will prepare its development portfolio for 2023-24 adhering to the guidelines and furnish the proposed project-wise allocations, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division PSDP Power Division uplift projects Planning Commission Ministry of Planning and Development Indicative Budget Ceilings

Comments

1000 characters

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories