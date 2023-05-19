Mango crop may decline 20pc; export begins from tomorrow

KARACHI: Mango crop in Pakistan faces the challenge of climate change this year and a reduction of 20 percent is being estimated in its production.

The production capacity of mangoes in Pakistan is around 1.8 million metric tons, however, due to the effects of climate change, it is feared that the production is expected to decrease by 20 percent to 1.44 million metric tons.

According to Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief, All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), due to long winter and delayed arrival of summer, mango production is decreasing and the ability to fight diseases in mango orchards is also diminishing. Mango crop is directly affected by changing weather patterns, he added.

He urged that research institutes and provincial agriculture departments should provide resources and awareness to mango farmers to avert the negative impact of the climate change.

He informed “the target of export of mangoes for this season has been set at 125,000 metric tons and if this is achieved, Pakistan will earn foreign exchange worth $100 million”.

Export of mangoes will commence from 20th May 2023.

Gulf countries, Iran, Central Asian & UK countries are major buyers of Pakistani mangoes. Other important markets include Europe, Canada, USA and Japan.

Waheed Ahmed said the increase in cost of export due to reduction in production coupled with quality issues linked with climatic effects along with increase in freight, packaging and transport costs is a major challenge for mango exports.

Along with this, ongoing deteriorating law and order issues in the country, political instability and disruptions in delivery may also affect exports. In Pakistan, 70 percent of mangoes are produced in Punjab, while the share of Sindh in total mango production is 29 percent and KPK’s share is one percent.

He informed that 50 percent of mangoes are exported from Pakistan by sea, 35 percent by land rout and 15 percent by air.

