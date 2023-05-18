IMF reaches staff agreement with Suriname on $53mn loan disbursement

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it reached a staff-level agreement with Suriname on the second review of the South American country’s loan program, which will make a $53 million disbursement available upon IMF executive board approval.

The IMF said that this would bring total disbursements under the $688 million, three year program approved in December 2021 to about $159 million so far. It added that Suriname has made “concerted efforts” to bring the program back on track amid a fragile economic environment.

