‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday said his country intends to deepen ties with neighbouring Pakistan in the energy sector.

Addressing the media at a joint press conference while sitting alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Raisi said his country has made rapid advancements in the energy sector including electricity, oil and gas.

“Iran produces and exports these items, and efforts have been made to change the energy sector into a knowledge-based sector. We are fully prepared to further deepen our relations with Pakistan,” said the Iranian President.

“We can take further and larger steps in this field. The potential is there,” he said.

Pakistan heavily relies on imported fuels to meet its growing energy needs, which constitutes a major chunk of the cash-strapped nation’s import bill. The South Asian country purchases energy from Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz and the Iranian President inaugurated the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace as well as the 100-MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point.

During the joint presser, the Iranian leader lauded the role of his energy minister for the timely completion of the electricity transmission line, under which Iran will supply 100 megawatts of electricity daily to Pakistan’s Gwadar.

Raisi said that the project should have been inaugurated years ago. “But it was delayed due to different reasons,” he said.

He said that the capacity of the 100MW project could be increased.

Moreover, Raisi said six other border markets are being prepared to further boost exchange on the border between the two countries. “It would create jobs and increase trade between the two sides,” he said.

“We deeply believe that regional issues could be resolved through regional dialogue. The presence of foreigners in our region is considered as a threat, their presence will solve no problems,” said Raisi.

He said that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan “can lead to lasting security in the region”.

“Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries especially in the domain of science and technology can further contribute to the development of both countries,” said Raisi, adding that the level of cooperation between the two countries would further increase in the future.