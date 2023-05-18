AVN 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.31 (-11.83%)
BAFL 30.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.38%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.21%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.57%)
PPL 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
PRL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.25%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.8%)
BR30 14,426 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.8%)
KSE100 41,626 Decreased By -207.7 (-0.5%)
KSE30 14,832 Decreased By -111.4 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ New York car chase

AFP Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 01:11pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday.

But police and even the mayor of New York City, as well as a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple, played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit.

The pair were uninjured in the incident Tuesday night that came almost 26 years after the Paris car crash that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, which Harry blames on paparazzi.

The episode occurred after Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended an awards ceremony in America’s financial capital with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson added.

A source close to the couple said Meghan and Harry were pursued by half a dozen blacked out vehicles with “unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.”

“The chase could have been fatal,” the source added, claiming a number of possible traffic violations – including driving on the sidewalk, running red lights and reversing down a one-way street – were committed.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said “there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.”

Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation, Meghan to stay in California

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard,” NYPD spokesman Julian Phillips told AFP.

Mother’s death

Harry has long had a difficult relationship with the media.

He blames press intrusion for causing the death of his mother in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 while she was being pursued by paparazzi.

In a US television interview earlier this year he recalled seeing the final photos of her and realizing that the last thing she saw before she died was photographers taking her picture.

Harry and Meghan, an American former TV actress, sensationally quit royal family duties in early 2020 and moved from Britain to the United States, in part because of intense media scrutiny.

The younger son of King Charles III has been involved in several legal cases against British newspaper publishers since moving to California.

Last week the publisher of The Mirror apologized “unreservedly” to Harry, who has accused the tabloid of unlawful information gathering.

Harry is also pursuing claims against the publisher of The Sun and the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Those cases will be decided later this year.

‘Hard to believe’

US media reported that the couple got in a taxi outside a police station for part of their journey as they apparently tried to shake off the photographers.

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh told the Washington Post that two vehicles followed them.

“I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York – it’s safe,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams said he found it “hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase” through the Big Apple, but added that even “a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City.”

The couple’s spokesperson said that “while being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved,” said the spokesperson.

Harry carried out several TV interviews this year to promote his best-selling memoir ‘Spare’, which has broken publishing records.

In the book and subsequent interviews, Harry aired a barrage of criticism at other royals, including elder brother Prince William.

He claimed William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan and also detailed his strained relationship with his father, King Charles.

Harry attended his father’s coronation earlier this month without Meghan, who remained in California with the couple’s two children.

He was not given a formal role in the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan have their own private security team in the US but lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection after they left Britain.

They are challenging the move in British courts.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle King Charles III New York Police Department paparazzi catastrophic car chase Duchess of Sussex

Comments

1000 characters

Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ New York car chase

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

Read more stories