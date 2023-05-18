Lt-Gen Syed Aamer Reza made Corps Commander Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, HI (M) has been posted as new Corps Commander Lahore, defence sources said.

The unprecedented incident at the residency of a top military general in Lahore prompted serious action and a comprehensive and critical inquiry was conducted into the May 9 Corps Commander residency incident.

Lt Gen Raza is from 22nd OTS Course (Officer Training School). Previously, he was chairman of the HIT who took over the command of Heavy Industry Taxila (HIT) on 28th April in 2020. On 11th Oct 2022, Raza was promoted to the coveted rank of Lt Gen.

