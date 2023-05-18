IHC provides relief to Mazari, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, provided relief to many leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by issuing directions for their release.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard various petitions filed by PTI leaders Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered their release.

However, later on Wednesday night, there were reports that Maleeka Bokhari was re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail.

The IHC bench granted blanket relief to Dr Mazari and Naz by barring the authorities from arresting them in any case.

Earlier, the PTI leaders, who were released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening on the IHC’s orders, were re-arrested from outside the jail immediately afterwards. They were arrested during the countrywide riots that erupted after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody by Rangers personnel on May 9 following orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The IHC had already declared Mazari’s arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal and ordered her release.

On Wednesday, both the PTI leaders again appeared before the court and requested the court to issue directions to the authorities not to arrest them again.

The counsel, Zainab Janjua, informed the bench that the trial court had already discharged both the PTI leaders by rejecting the police’s plea seeking a three-day physical remand of both PTI politicians.

The IHC bench asked what they want from the court now. She replied that her clients should not be arrested again as it happened a day ago. Justice Miangul then issued a direction not to arrest them and it also directed them to present details of the cases filed against them.

Both Senator Naz and PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Mazari were booked for attempted murder and showing off weapon at the Tarnol police station.

In a separate matter, the IHC has also declared the detention of PTI leaders, Maleeka Bokhari, and Ali Muhammad Khan as “null and void”. The bench comprising Justice Miangul ordered an immediate release of both politicians.

