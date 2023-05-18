AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
May 18, 2023
‘Kachhi Canal Extension Project’ to be completed soon: WAPDA

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
LAHORE: The Kachhi Canal Extension Project being constructed by WAPDA in District Dera Bugti of Balochistan will be completed in couple of months to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in the project area. Consequently, the command area of Kachhi Canal Phase-I will extend to 102,000 acres.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) was briefed during his visit to Kachhi Canal Extension Project. GM (Central) and PD Kachhi Canal Project Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, consultants and the contractors, apprised the Chairman about progress on Kachhi Canal Extension Project.

It was briefed that construction work on 40-km main lined canal, allied structures and 32-Km water distribution system is complete except at a couple of sites which is likely to be completed soon. Later, the Chairman WAPDA had a detailed round of the main canal, allied structures and the distribution system.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that Kachhi Canal is a significant project to alleviate poverty from backward and remote areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province. Command area development is equally important to accrue benefits from Kachhi Canal Extension Project, therefore, it is hoped the government of Balochistan will be able to develop the command area without any delay, he added.

The Chairman was also briefed about the plan for restoration of the 363-Km main canal which was made functional in 2017 but was damaged at certain stretches due to the devastating flood in August last year.

