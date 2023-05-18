Bushra Bibi files ICA

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, has filed an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) before the Lahore High Court challenging a fine of rupees one lakh imposed on her counsel by a single bench.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh on April 20 last had imposed the fine on Azhar Siddique, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, for filing an unnecessary petition against a possible police operation outside Zaman Park. The judge imposing the fine had observed that the petition was filed on the basis of mere apprehensions.

The judge noted that a same petition by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was already pending before a larger bench. The judge noted that the petition in hand was an exact copy of the petition pending before the larger bench.

