May 18, 2023
Miftah for creating more provinces

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
KARACHI: Former Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail has proposed creation of more provinces by giving each division the status of administrative unit to transfer the powers at grassroots level in Pakistan.

Speaking at Business Networking Series “German Pakistan Business Gathering”, organized by the Pakistan Desk of the German Industry and Commerce in cooperation with the Missions of the Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan here on Wednesday Miftah Ismail said that small administrative units will help to transfer power to the grassroots levels for the solution to the faults of governance in the country.

He said under the 18th amendments powers were transfer from the Centre to provinces that should also be transferred to local government level. He said strong local governments system will help to resolve most of the problems.

He said the education is a key to development, which must be focused greatly. At present, over 50 percent of children in the country are not going to schools.

He said Pakistan’s economy is facing difficult situation. Most the countries and financial institutions are scared to lend Pakistan as its economy is not growing to pay off the debts.

He said Pakistan owe $100 billion to the world with the debt obligations of $22-24 billion every year. Besides, the enormous domestic debt obligation as country has to pay debt of Rs 6000 billion this year.

He said Pakistan has no option but to go for revival of IMF programme for the sake of uplifting the economy.

Former finance minister said that Pakistan has the most ineffective governance system and its judicial process takes too long to dispense the justice.

He said that the governance model of the county fails to solve the real problems. Giving example of circular debt in the power sector, he said the circular debt has surged to Rs2600 billion. Every government tried to reduce it but failed due to inefficient governance model. He said that Pakistan has seen martial laws and democratic governments but none of them were able to improve the governance.

He said population growth is another big issue and every government tried to put check on it, but no one succeeded.

Dr Miftah Ismail more provinces

