ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz from a case registered at Tarnol police station.

Police produced them before Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti after arresting them from outside Adiala Jail after their release. Police requested the court to grant three-day physical remand of both Mazari and Senator Naz but the court rejected the police request.

