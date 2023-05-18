Army: former govt employees express solidarity

PESHAWAR: In a powerful display of unity and support, different rallies led by former government officials from Peshawar and Khyber districts took place till Fort Balahisar, Peshawar.

The rallies aimed to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, showcasing a remarkable turnout of former and present officials, local elders, residents and a significant number of youth.

The participants of the rallies fervently chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, demonstrating their utmost admiration for the brave soldiers.

Carrying placards adorned with pro-Army and Frontier Corps messages, the attendees passionately expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the perseverance and patience exhibited by the soldiers of Frontier Corps North.

In a unified voice, the rallies participants vehemently condemned the attacks on defence institutions’ buildings that occurred on May 9. They urged the government to take decisive action against the individuals responsible for these acts of aggression, emphasizing the need for strict punishment.

