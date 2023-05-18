Korean, Iraqi envoys call on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Republic of Korea's Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday and discussed new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries especially in the realm of trade and investment.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Foreign Minister said on the occasion that Pakistan and South Korea have historical and friendly relations and there are immense opportunities for South Korean businessmen to invest in various sectors including technology in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is providing trained human resource in different fields to South Korea and wants to promote it further.

The Foreign Minister expressed the desire to enhance cultural cooperation with South Korea.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Salfata also called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Talking to him, Bilawal said that deep fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iraq are based on religion and common values.

He said that cooperation and high-level exchanges in multilateral fields are part of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan has stood by Iraqi brothers and sisters in every hour of difficulty,” the Foreign Minister said.

On behalf of the Iraqi Foreign Minister, the ambassador invited the Foreign Minister to visit Iraq to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi ambassador also thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their continuous cooperation and support.

