DSSE hosts undergraduate research symposium

KARACHI: The Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) at Habib University reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and academic excellence with the highly successful Undergraduate Research Symposium (DURS 2023) establishing itself as a hub of undergraduate research in Pakistan.

This symposium served as a platform for undergraduate researchers from leading universities to showcase brilliant work in the fields of climate and health, renewable energy and robotics, and artificial intelligence for the betterment of humanity.

DURS 2023 received an overwhelming response from aspiring researchers, resulting in a diverse and enthusiastic audience of presenters, students, and professionals. Abstract submissions for both poster and oral presentations underwent a rigorous evaluation process, culminating in the selection of exceptional projects that would be published in the esteemed digital Abstract Book. These projects represented the forefront of undergraduate research, highlighting the intellectual prowess and innovation exhibited by the participants.

Participating Universities included Institute of Business Management (IoBM), FAST NUCES Karachi and Bahria University, among others. Their presence emphasized the collective pursuit of knowledge within the community.

The symposium featured a distinguished panel of judges, Dr Asim Imdad Wagan, Dr Atif Tahir, Sameena Shah Zaman and others who evaluated the presentations, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment.

Their expertise added immense value to the event and facilitated recognition of outstanding contributions to the respective fields. The Best Research Awards, a highlight of the symposium, celebrated three exceptional projects for their significant impact and originality.

The event commenced with a thought-provoking keynote speech delivered by Samir Hoodbhoy, CEO of Data Communication and Control (DCC) Pvt. Ltd. His visionary insights into the pivotal role of research in shaping the future of science and engineering left attendees inspired and motivated to push the boundaries of knowledge.

The symposium also featured a visually stunning poster exhibition, providing a platform for participants to engage with fellow researchers and delve deeper into their projects. The interactive atmosphere fostered meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and potential collaborations among attendees, further solidifying the symposium as a catalyst for interdisciplinary dialogue and innovation.

