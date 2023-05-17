IK summoned by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 18.

The NAB sources said that NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Khan to appear before it for recording his statement in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The NAB has also sent a questionnaire to Khan regarding the case.

They said that the NAB is currently investigating Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan and others for misuse of authority as public office holder in aiding/abetting illegal transfer of £ 190 million, for personal gains.

The NAB had arrested Khan in the same and also obtained eight-day physical remand from Accountability Court. Later, the Supreme Court declared the arrest unlawful and directed him to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC). Khan appeared before the IHC for obtaining bail and the court granted him bail till May 31.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023