‘National Design Conference’ begins at PIFD

LAHORE: A two-day National Design Conference opened at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on Tuesday. The conference will revolve around the basic theme of Art and Design Practices. The event comprises five technical sessions, two panel discussions, and poster as well as paper presentations.

Leading industrialists, designers, researchers and academicians along with a large number of students from different parts of the country are participating in the conference.

The major topics, being discussed in different sessions of the conference, include multiplicity and inclusivity fashioning the future of wearable design, design thinking and evolution, industrial edge on design development, innovation in design and management process, green design and sustainability, art and design education practices.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq was chief guest at the opening ceremony. Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest said PIFD is a unique national institution which is providing education at par with the global standards in the fields of Textile Design, Gems and Jewellery, Furniture Design & Manufacture, Leather Accessories & Footwear, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing & Merchandising and Ceramic & Glass Design.

