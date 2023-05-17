AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
May 17, 2023
PHDEC conducts webinar on ‘Value-added Products of Citrus’

Press Release Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: PHDEC conducted a webinar on the topic of “Value-added Products of Citrus”. The purpose of the webinar was the intervention of PHDEC on the value addition of the citrus.

Target audiences of the webinar were processors, progressive growers, R&D and private companies. Growers were mainly from Sargodha and Layyah, as these two districts of country mainly contribute in citrus production.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, Chief Executive Officer, PHDEC welcomed the participants by highlight the latest developments at PHDEC including the full throttle implementation of PHDEC’s 3-year plan which includes capacity building of stakeholders and infrastructure development. He added that PHDEC has been emphasizing now on product development under its mandate.

The expert from CRI, Sargodha delivered detailed presentation on subject matter.

Ehsan Ul Haque, Senior Scientist, CRI, Sargodha covered the topics of nutritional contribution of citrus fruit, consumption pattern of citrus in Pakistan, barriers and challenges for value addition and opportunities for value addition in Pakistan.

He explained Pre-Cooling Technology for citrus fruits, canning, grading, packing technology, modified atmosphere technology and drying and processing technology for citrus fruit in Pakistan.

He emphasized on Establishment of agro-processing training institutes, Bulk-handling and storage technology at farms levels, credit by banks and financial institutions for value addition processing plants, establishing of small food processing plants at district level and encourage direct marketing of products by the farmers

Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri-Products PHDEC thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audience that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of Horticulture industry of Pakistan.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of ‘Value-added Products of Citrus’. Participants suggested that organizing physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders. CEO-PHDEC thanked all participants for attending the webinar and extended PHDEC’s full support in any product development and market promotion related matters to the participants.

