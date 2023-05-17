CFO Conference 2023: Message from Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue

TEXT: I extend my felicitations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing ICAP-CFO Conference. This conference, one of Pakistan’s premier financial industry events, provides a platform for distinguished national and international experts, key opinion leaders, and academia to share their valuable insights.

The accountancy profession is currently experiencing a period of rapid and dynamic changes on a global scale. This profession is built on a strong foundation of ethics, trust, integrity, and service to the public. It has gained the confidence of all stakeholders in safeguarding the public interest and promoting a sustainable economy. Despite the increasing complexities of today’s economic landscape, the accountancy profession continues to flourish.

I am delighted to learn that the theme of this year’s CFO conference, “Resilient CFO – Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow,” is particularly relevant given the challenges and uncertainties in today’s rapidly evolving economic environment. The role of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) has become increasingly critical in ensuring the resilience and sustainability of organizations. CFOs must balance the need for financial stability with the drive for growth and innovation to secure long-term and sustainable success. This conference presents an excellent platform to exchange ideas, share best practices, and learn from one another about how to navigate this complex landscape.

I am confident that this conference will allow greater appreciation of the critical importance of CFOs in cultivating organizational resilience, particularly in the face of mounting challenges. I look forward to the insights and outcomes of the conference which will have the positive impact on the profession as a whole.

I am also pleased to learn that the ICAP is holding the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) ceremony to recognize ICAP members in business for their outstanding contributions, performance, and value addition within their respective organizations. This commendable initiative underscores the significance of acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments of ICAP members who have exhibited exceptional leadership skills and have left a lasting impact on their industry. I wish ICAP all the success in this initiative and look forward to hearing about the achievements of the winners.

Finally, I express my gratitude to Mr. M. Ali Latif, FCA, President ICAP, Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, (former President of ICAP), Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA, Chairman PAIB Committee, and all others involved in organizing this event. I wish all the participants a fruitful and intellectually stimulating conference, generating multifaceted ideas for finance and economic professionals across the country.

