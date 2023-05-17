AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
Pakistan-Zimbabwe one-day series in Harare today

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: The one-day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Zimbabwe Select is set to kick off today at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

After a dominant performance in the two four-day matches, where Pakistan Shaheens emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win over Zimbabwe-A, they are now geared up for the limited-overs’ action. The six 50-over matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club from 17 May to 27 May.

The 16-member Shaheens squad includes eight players who have already represented Pakistan in international cricket. Besides the eight international players, Shaheens will be hoping left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz to replicate his red-ball form in the white-ball series. He took 15 wickets across the two four-day matches, including 11 wickets in the first game at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

In the batting department, Shaheens will be banking on Haseebullah, Mohammad Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf – all of whom struck centuries in the two four-dayers – to take their form with the bat in the limited overs series.

Additionally, with the inclusion of Saim Ayub, who recently represented Pakistan in eight T20Is, the Shaheens have added more depth to their batting lineup. Saim’s presence is expected to bolster their batting order and provide stability in critical junctures of the game.

On the eve of the series, Saim Ayub said: “Representing the Pakistan men's team in T20Is has been an incredible experience, and I'm thrilled to bring that valuable experience to the Shaheens for this 50-over series against Zimbabwe Select. I'm looking forward to the series with great anticipation. We have performed well in the four-day matches, but this is a new series and we respect Zimbabwe as opponents.

The preparations at the Harare Sports Club have been intense and focused. We have been working hard on all aspects of our game, from batting to bowling and fielding. The coaching staff has left no stone unturned to make sure we are well-prepared for the series.”

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Saim Ayub (Karachi) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana).

Player Support Personnel – Aizaz Cheema (coach), Imran Abbas (manager), Abdul Rehman (team consultant), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Muhammad Asad (physiotherapist) and Faisal Rai (team analyst).

Schedule:

17 May – 1st 50-over match; HSC, Harare

19 May – 2nd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

21 May – 3rd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

23 May – 4th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

25 May – 5th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

27 May – 6th 50-over match; HSC, Harare.

Read more stories