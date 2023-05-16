Saudi Arabia's deputy interior minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah extended a warm welcome to the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister at Noor Khan Airbase.

During his stay, the distinguished Saudi official will finalize and sign an agreement pertaining to the “Road to Makkah” project.

This initiative is expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In addition to the signing ceremony, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood was also expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, and the Chief of Army Staff.