AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 35.1 (0.83%)
BR30 14,686 Increased By 145 (1%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 327.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,038 Increased By 131.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

AFP Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 12:00pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BU MA: The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar’s Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall near state capital Sittwe on Sunday carrying winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour that hammered low-lying communities.

“We can confirm there are 17 deaths,” Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village, told an AFP reporter at the scene.

Myanmar port city cut off in Cyclone Mocha aftermath

“There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing.”

The number is on top of a death toll of 24 given to AFP by a village leader in nearby Khaung Doke Kar.

That leader requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals from the country’s junta.

The junta said on Monday that five people had been killed, without specifying exactly where they had died.

It was not clear whether the junta’s death toll included any of those killed in Bu Ma and Khaung Doke Kar.

AFP has contacted a junta spokesman for comment on the new death toll.

Rohingya Muslims Cyclone Mocha

Comments

1000 characters

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories