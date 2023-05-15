Spot gold may end bounce around $2,031 and fall

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at $2,031 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards $2,003. The metal found a support at $2,003, the 61.8% projection level of a wave c from $2,047.99.

The reaction of the market to this support is so strong that it suggests the formation of a wedge.

The upper trendline of the pattern points at a target around $2,031.

Given that this wedge appeared after a prolonged rise, it may turn out to be a top pattern.

Support is at $2,011, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $1,992-$2,003 range.

On the daily chart, a bearish divergence on the daily RSI suggests an exhaustion of the rally and a coming deep correction.

It is observed that gold failed three times to break the resistance at $2,072.

The failures indicate the formation of a very bearish triple-top.