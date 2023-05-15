AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 23.4 (0.56%)
BR30 14,444 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,424 Increased By 349.2 (0.85%)
KSE30 14,779 Increased By 46.5 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may end bounce around $2,031 and fall

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 10:11am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at $2,031 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards $2,003. The metal found a support at $2,003, the 61.8% projection level of a wave c from $2,047.99.

The reaction of the market to this support is so strong that it suggests the formation of a wedge.

The upper trendline of the pattern points at a target around $2,031.

Given that this wedge appeared after a prolonged rise, it may turn out to be a top pattern.

Support is at $2,011, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $1,992-$2,003 range.

Spot gold neutral in $1,988-$2,018 range

On the daily chart, a bearish divergence on the daily RSI suggests an exhaustion of the rally and a coming deep correction.

It is observed that gold failed three times to break the resistance at $2,072.

The failures indicate the formation of a very bearish triple-top.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may end bounce around $2,031 and fall

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories