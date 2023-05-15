AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 15, 2023
‘Industrial Open House’: GIKI students display 140 research projects

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: The final year students acquiring education in 11 disciplines of engineering and management sciences at Ghulam Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have displayed a total 140 research projects in Industrial Open House (IOH) and before the representatives of 60 organisations, including multinational and national companies, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) who was chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the two-day event. Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, secretary of PEC was guest of honour.

Officials of the companies, Pro-Rector, Academics, Prof Dr Mohammad Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector administration and finance, Sardar Aminullah Khan, academia of various universities and students participated in the gathering.

IOH is one of the major events in which a group of students in every faculty work for the entire year on a project under the guidance of their professors, displaying it in the two days event, aiming to show that they have developed new indigenous technology to facilitate people and resolve their confronting problems.

The representatives of the multinational and national companies from across the country observe and evaluate the projects of the students and conduct their interview on the spot for jobs in their organizations before the convocation, which is expected to be held in June.

The PEC Chairman visited all the research projects and asked the students about their work importance and the benefits of how they can prove helpful in the economic development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing on the occasion Najeeb Haroon said that he was impressed by the final year students’ quality and diversity of work, demonstrating skills and knowledge in various fields such as electrical, mechanical, computer, chemical, materials, management, entrepreneurship, etc.

“You have also shown your creativity and innovation in solving real-world problems that are relevant to our country and society,” he said, adding that our vision is that the engineering profession shall function as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, technological, economic, and social fields.

He further said that he would like to invite the industry representatives to interact with the graduating students and explore opportunities for collaboration, employment, and internship. Industry is an important stakeholder and partner of education and profession, as it provides the demand, feedback, support and resources for various activities.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute said that gathering of the industry representatives, academia and students help them to interact with each other to identify the problems and hurdles in the industrial growth and find the way to move forward.

