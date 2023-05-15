PTI senator Saifullah Niazi arrested

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Saifullah Niazi.

According to a statement of the PTI, Senator Saifullah Niazi was arrested by the ICT police and taken to an “unknown” location.

The arrest of the PTI senator comes following the crackdown launched in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the wake of recent violent protests across the country against the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

