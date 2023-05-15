AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,390 Increased By 315.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 14,776 Increased By 43.4 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘National Design Conference’ starts tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 07:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: The inauguration ceremony of two-day National Design Conference will be held at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design on Tuesday. Many renowned designers, academicians, research scholars and students across the country shall participate in the conference.

The theme of the conference is Art and Design Practices while major topics include multiplicity and inclusivity fashioning the future of wearable design, design thinking and evolution, industrial edge on design development, innovation in design and management process, green design and sustainability and, art and design education practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Students PIFD designers National Design Conference

Comments

1000 characters

‘National Design Conference’ starts tomorrow

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories