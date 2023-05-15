‘National Design Conference’ starts tomorrow

LAHORE: The inauguration ceremony of two-day National Design Conference will be held at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design on Tuesday. Many renowned designers, academicians, research scholars and students across the country shall participate in the conference.

The theme of the conference is Art and Design Practices while major topics include multiplicity and inclusivity fashioning the future of wearable design, design thinking and evolution, industrial edge on design development, innovation in design and management process, green design and sustainability and, art and design education practices.

