May 15, 2023
Scotland-based Kashmiris urged to raise Kashmir issue at global level

APP Published 15 May, 2023 07:56am
MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon Kashmiris living in Scotland to move for playing their due role to highlight the Kashmir issue and draw world attention towards the simmering situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Glasgow, Scotland Hanif Raja who called on him in the federal metropolis on Sunday.

Referring to the ongoing bloodshed and atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the president said that it was the responsibility of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Scotland to raise the issue of Kashmir at various forums and draw the attention of the international community, especially the government of Scotland, towards the serious situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that in Scotland there were ample opportunities for the diaspora community to mobilize public opinion in favour of Kashmiris.

He said that the presence of MPs like Anas Sarwar and Hamza Yusuf, the first Pakistani-born senior minister in the Scottish government, can be instrumental in highlighting the issue of Kashmir and raising voices in favour of Kashmiris in the Scottish Parliament. “It is the best time to get the support of the government and the Parliament on the Kashmir issue”, the president said.

“India has intensified its efforts to change the demography of ancient Indian Occupied Kashmir”, he said, adding that changing the entire political landscape of Kashmir under the garb of delimitation was yet another conspiracy aimed at paving the way for installing a Hindu Chief Minister in the state.

“In such a situation, there is a dire need that the expatriate community should redouble their efforts to expose India’s nefarious designs in the region”, he said.

