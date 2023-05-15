VC LUMH inaugurates up-gradation of ‘Department of Emergency’

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan inaugurated the Up-Gradation of Casualty to the Department of Emergency at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

While addressing at the inaugural session, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the mission of the Department of Emergency at Liaquat University Hospital is to create the future of emergency care.

The vision is an emergency care system that engages our patients and the health care system to provide solutions to the growing need and complexity of emergency medical care. We pursue this mission through advanced clinical practice, innovative education, and service to the health system in general and community in particular.

The Vice Chancellor further expressed that Liaquat University Hospital is a tertiary care hospital situated in the heart of Hyderabad, it is one of the largest and oldest hospital in the region which provides a wide range of services including emergency care with daily a flow of 2000 patients excluding outpatient department.

He added that the department of Emergency has been equipped with six bedded Intensive care/High Dependency Unit to deliver the best care to the critically ill patients along with introduction of triage system to priorities the patients according to the severity of their condition, our highly skilled staff asses the condition of the patient at the initial stage, so that the patients with life threatening conditions can be provided medical cover without any loss of time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023