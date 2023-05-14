AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 14, 2023
Interim Punjab CM says province suffered Rs6bn worth of losses due to PTI-led protests

  • Mohsin Naqvi says govt will not sit idle until every culprit is arrested
BR Web Desk Published May 14, 2023 Updated May 14, 2023 05:06pm
Interim chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday the province suffered more than Rs6,000 million worth of losses due to violent protests following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said: “We will not sit idle until every culprit is arrested."

“There is no doubt. All evidence is present that it was pre-planned and it was conveyed to them.”

Imran Khan's brief arrest and detention earlier this week triggered deadly unrest across the country.

Sharing details of the damages, Naqvi said that 108 cars, including police vehicles, were set on fire in the province.

He said that 23 buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and banks, were damaged by PTI workers.

Naqvi vowed that the government would arrest all the PTI workers who attacked the Jinnah House.

He also claimed that the protesters also planned to burn all planes after entering the Pakistan Air Force base.

He warned that the police have now been given permission to take strict action if any protest enters the government building.

“If any wrong person is arrested he will be released I guarantee,” he said.

CM Punjab accused PTI leader Yasmin Rashid of being a “central character” in the protests.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said the armed forces would not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators, and executors of vandalism on the ‘black day’ of 9th May.

He said: “We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”.

The Army Chief also sensitized about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort was being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the armed forces.

