Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 01:52pm
Photo: REUTERS
NAIROBI: Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, in a blow to conservation efforts and the tourism industry that is a key pillar of the nation’s economy.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park. “Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed,” KWS said in a statement on Saturday.

KWS said its officials met with the local community to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members, but did not say what had been agreed.

Climate change poses serious threat to wildlife: WWF-Pakistan

Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.

The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos and giraffes.

