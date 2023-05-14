AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Bangladesh’s Shakib ruled out for six weeks

AFP Published 14 May, 2023 11:04am
DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has has been ruled out for around six weeks with a finger injury, the cricket board said on Sunday.

Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger attempting a catch during Friday’s second one-day international against Ireland at Chelmsford, England, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

“An X-ray today (Saturday) confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal,” national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

The injury means Shakib is not available for Sunday’s final ODI against Ireland.

Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

Bangladesh retain Shakib, Liton for Ireland Test despite IPL plea

They won Friday’s second match by three wickets, knocking off a target of 320 runs after the opening match of the series was rained off.

Sunday’s ODI against Ireland is the final fixture of the ICC ODI Super League in the current cycle.

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh's Bangladesh Cricket Board

