G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines: FT

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 10:09am
The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers and the European Union will ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials involved in the negotiations.

G7 finance chiefs warn of global uncertainty as US debt crisis looms

The decision, to be finalised by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima starting on Friday, will prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, the newspaper said.

European Union Germany Poland Group of Seven Russian pipeline gas

