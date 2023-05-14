Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has promulgated the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

The governor also promulgated the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Ordinance Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. In emergency situations, Section 144 (Criminal Procedure’s Code) implementation brought legal complications.

Due to legal complications, it was not practically possible to immediately refer every case to the Cabinet in urgency.

Promulgation of the amendment Ordinance has eased the enforcement of Section 144 (Criminal Procedure Code) in emergency situations by removing legal complications.

Persons scandalizing judiciary, armed forces: Body formed to finalise Criminal Laws Amendment Bill, 2023

Under the Amendment Ordinance, Deputy Commissioner or any other officer especially empowered by the Punjab Government would be authorized to issue orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in urgent cases.

As to the provisions of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Amendment Ordinance, the provisions of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Act, 2018 did not cater for immediate termination of politically appointed persons in the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) and Market Committees.

Through this amendment ordinance, in the light of the directives of the Election Commission, the persons appointed on political grounds in the boards of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority and Market Companies would be dismissed immediately.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had directed to ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on political basis and to send their lists to the Commission. The ordinance has been proposed in order to comply with the directions of the ECP.

Moreover, the governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman while paying tributes to the martyred soldiers of the security forces during the operation against terrorists in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan said that the martyred soldiers thwarted the evil ambitions of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the martyrs, Governor Punjab said that the entire nation salutes the unparalleled sacrifices of security forces personnel who embraced martyrdom while defending the country and the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023