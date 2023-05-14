AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
ICT to set up two more police stations

Fazal Sher Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
ISLAMABAD: Owing to a significant increase witnessed in different crimes including robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and car lifting during the last few months, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to set up two more police stations which will take the number of police stations in the capital city to 28.

An official source said that the decision to set up two more police stations namely, Hamak and Sumbal police stations, has been made, in the wake of an increase in mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as auto theft in the city.

He said that according to a rough estimate, auto thieves stole over seven vehicles especially motorcycles from different parts of the city daily. Similarly, gangs of snatchers snatch seven to eight cell phones every day in the city, he said, adding that house robberies and dacoities have also risen in the city.

The source said that in several cases, police do not even file FIR and only report them in a daily register as well as people also do not report the majority of incidents due to a lack of trust in the system. The number of police stations in Islamabad has reached 28 with the addition of Hamak and Sumbal police stations, he said. The jurisdiction of Sangjani and Tarnol police stations has been changed.

The existing police stations include, Aabpara, Bani Gala, Barakahu, CTD, Golra Shrif, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Khanna, Kirpa, Kohsar, Koral, Lohi Bher, Margalla, Nilor, Noon, Pulgran, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Sangjani, Secretariat, Shehzad Town, Shams Colony, Shalimar, Sihala, Tarnol, and Women police station. Due to heavy security presence especially on the city’s major arteries auto thieves managed to steal only a few vehicles and armed gangs snatched some mobile phones and cash.

