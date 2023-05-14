AJK PM meets Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division Saturday.

Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir apprised the Finance Minister of development schemes and projects in the region and their financing.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the AJK Prime Minister and expressed the commitment of the federal government for the development and progress of all regions including Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The Finance Minister extended possible support of the Federal Government to the AJK government in its quest for economic progress and development.

Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Finance Minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.

