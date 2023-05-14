‘7th International Multi-topic ICT Conference’ concludes

KARACHI: The closing ceremony of the 7th International Multi-Topic ICT Conference was jointly organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and Mehran University of Engineering & Technology at SSUET campus with the support of both the IEEE, Karachi Section, and Sindh Higher Education Commission in terms of technical collaboration.

The theme of the conference was “Artificial Intelligence convergence towards sustainable communication”.

The conference was attended by the local and international research scholars, while keynote speakers included Professor Mithun Mukherjee, Nanjing university of Information Science and Technology China, Dr Enrique Nava, University of Malaga Spain, Dr Atif Siddiqui, Airbus Defence & Space UK, and Dr Nadeem Abbas, Linnaeus University Sweden. IEEE International Multi-Topic Conference, INMIC (International Conference on Emerging Technologies) is the flagship annual conference of IEEE in Pakistan.

Addressing the event, the Chief Guest Former Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said that aside from different benefits, the conference offers an opportunity for the researchers and scholars to sit together and discuss different options to serve the mankind and bring a positive change in the society for the betterment of people. We need to complement each other instead of competing with each other.

On the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar’s message stated, “The first requisite for the progress of a nation is the brotherhood and unity amongst sections of the society. This spirit of unity and collaboration was truly embodied in the INMIC ’2023. We share a sense of accomplishment, having persistently explored state-of-the-art ideas. The 3-day conference has facilitated fruitful in-depth discussions and communication.”

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that the conference has projected to share significant knowledge into the state of art advances and cutting-edge technologies, which is expected to acquire tremendous interest with the enormous presence of a quality audience.

The conference resulted in a fruitful discussion.

