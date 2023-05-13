AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS says armed forces will not tolerate further attempt to vandalise security installations

  • Says perpetrators behind the attack on army installations will be brought to justice
BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 08:45pm
Follow us

COAS General Syed Asim Munir said on Saturday the Armed Forces "will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism" and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators, and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, COAS made the remarks while visiting Corps Headquarters Peshawar today, where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

"He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of Law Enforcement Agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism," he was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

COAS also addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasized the evolving threats to national security.

“We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” he said.

COAS also sensitised about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions.

He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces.

He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters
Jani Walker May 13, 2023 08:57pm
"will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations" In the first place you guys were caught sleeping. Where were your normal security? What a sorry state of preparedness.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

COAS says armed forces will not tolerate further attempt to vandalise security installations

In first address after release, Imran thanks judiciary for saving him from going to jail

Social media blackout: users still facing restrictions accessing YouTube, Twitter

Only few thousand participated in demonstrations over Imran's arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

Imran’s remarks on army chief ‘reflection of his obsessive mindset’: PM Shehbaz

India's opposition Congress set for big win in Karnataka state, defeating BJP

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Bradburn as head coach

Read more stories