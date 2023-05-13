AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 agreed global financial system resilient but needs vigilance, Japan Finance ministers says

Reuters Published 13 May, 2023 12:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NIIGATA: Finance ministers and central banks from the Group of Seven rich nations agreed the global financial system is resilient but the need for vigilance remains, Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Saturday.

The officials issued a joint statement vowing to address regulatory gaps in the banking system discovered during recent problems at U.S. and Swiss banks, and said they would continue to work closely with supervisory and regulatory authorities to monitor financial sector developments.

“We reaffirm that our financial system is resilient, supported by the financial regulatory reforms implemented after the 2008 global financial crisis, including considerable increases in the levels of bank capital and liquidity, an international framework for effectively resolving failing institutions, and strengthened cross-border regulatory and supervisory cooperation,” it said.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt told reporters at a separate event that G7 finance chiefs in Japan had “very frank and open discussions” about the challenges they face, including banking regulation.

G7 finance chiefs warn of global uncertainty as US debt crisis looms

He said Britain believed the regulatory structures worked as intended and prevented much worse problems, but there were clearly lessons to be learned, including how digital transfers had accelerated the rapid pace of deposit withdrawals.

He hailed Britain’s rapid work to facilitate a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, a move that protected deposits without taxpayer support, as a regulatory achievement.

But he said Britain was reviewing the legal and regulatory structures to ensure that people had access to their deposits as quickly as possible during any future incidents.

Hunt said Britain was also thinking critically about how many high-growth companies had been concentrated in one branch of one American bank, and recognized that the financing options for such sectors should be more diverse.

“We’re looking at a wide range of things, including pension fund reform to see if we can unlock more choices for those companies,” he said.

Suzuki also told a press conference the topic of the U.S. debt ceiling came up during the working dinner on the global economy although he declined to say what other ministers discussed about the issue.

The ministers have wrapped up a three-day meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata.

global economy G7 Shunichi Suzuki global financial system Group of Seven

Comments

1000 characters

G7 agreed global financial system resilient but needs vigilance, Japan Finance ministers says

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

China’s Oppo to shut down chip design unit as smartphone sales slump

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Read more stories