May 13, 2023
Sports

Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Bradburn as head coach

Reuters Published 13 May, 2023 12:36pm
Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men’s team on a two-year deal after a successful spell as consultant, the country’s cricket board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Bradburn was in charge during Pakistan’s recent home series against New Zealand, where the Babar Azam-led side defeated the tourists 4-1 in the one-day international series and split the five-match T20 international series 2-2.

The former Scotland head coach has previously served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan side from 2018 to 2020 before a stint at their National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

“Bradburn joins with plethora of coaching experience,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said in a statement.

“After having worked with our men’s side before and at the NCA, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward.”

Pakistan recently appointed former head coach Mickey Arthur as team director ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the 50-over Asia Cup.

Mickey Arthur appointed director Pakistan cricket team

“It’s a great honour for me to work with a highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach,” said Bradburn, who will aim to build momentum ahead of the 50-overs World Cup later this year.

“We’ve been working hard on raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players.

“The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win.”

Former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick has also signed a two-year contract as Pakistan’s batting coach.

