Khar leaves for Sweden to attend 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum

Pakistan

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official visit to Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday (today) to participate in the 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum, Foreign Office said.

The visit is taking place at the joint invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

At the Forum, the Minister of State will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and explore avenues of cooperation with the European Union especially in trade, investment, digital technology, climate, environment and health and connectivity.

She will also meet with leaders participating in the Forum to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

