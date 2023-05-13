Int’l Nursing Day marked with resolve to give due status to nursing community

LAHORE: With the slogan – “Our Nurses, Our Future,” the International Nursing Day was marked here on Friday, like other parts of the globe with a resolve to give due status to the nursing community in the society.

The day is celebrated around the world every year on May 12, which is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Different organisations, health institutions and nurses celebrated the day by organising seminars, ceremonies and walks. A cake-cutting ceremony was organised in the office of Director General Nursing.

A seminar was also organised in which the speakers said nurses were the backbone of health institutions as holistic healthcare could not be given or properly managed in the absence of trained and skilled nurses.

“Nurses were playing a significant role in physical condition of patients and the health system and their assistance had been a basic foundation of development for healthcare organisations around the world,” they said.

Terming nurses an icon of great service to humanity, the speakers said the nurses in Pakistan for their excellent services were a golden and proud chapter of history. They paid tribute to those associated with the field of nursing in Pakistan and the world over and said during the pandemic of coronavirus, the nurses along with doctors rendered invaluable services in the health sector.

They said the paramedics including doctors and nurses braved the challenges of the pandemic and served humanity even at the cost of their family life. They said that the inclusion of 10 Pakistani women in the World Health Organization’s list of the world’s 100 best nurses and midwifery leaders was a global recognition of their services.

The Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that nurses in the government hospitals of Punjab are providing the best service to the patients. He said that the nurses in Punjab have been given the right to be promoted.

“I paid tribute to the nurses who were the first to serve the patients.”

Secretary Health Punjab, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said the Health department has made record recruitments and promotions of nurses. He said the services of the nurses in the public hospitals of Punjab cannot be forgotten. Measures are being taken to improve the quality of life of the nurses, he added.

