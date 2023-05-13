Farmers urged to increase cotton production

AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
LAHORE: The District administrations, staff of the Agriculture Department and farmers should work together to increase cotton production.

These views were expressed by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain Saqib Zafar (retd), while presiding over a review meeting of ongoing activities about cotton action plan 2023-24.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Commissioner Bahawalpur Div. Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, RPO Bahawalpur Region Rai Babar, Directors & Deputy Directors Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Engineer Irrigation Khalid Bashir and other stakeholders participated.

During the briefing, it was disclosed that 2.314 million acres cotton cultivation target have been set in Bahawalpur division this year, of which 1.445 million acres have been brought under cultivation so far, which is 62 percent of the total target.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that cotton cultivation is going on and all the stakeholders should burn their midnight oil for achieving cotton cultivation and per acre production. “We should work day and night for this cause. This will not only make our farmers prosperous but also the country's economy will get stability. Government of Punjab is using all resources for technical guidance and support of farmers,” he added.

He further said that in order to make cotton cultivation profitable, its support price of Rs 8500 per maund has been announced in a timely manner and this compensation will be ensured. Apart from this, Rs 600 million is being given on certified seeds while Rs. 11 Billion subsidy is being given on fertilizers. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of the quota of the respective districts under track and trace system for delivery of fertilizers.

