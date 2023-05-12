AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yield ends below 7% ahead of April inflation data

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 05:08pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended lower on Friday, with the benchmark bond yield ending at its lowest level in over 13 months, on expectations of better-than-expected inflation data.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 6.9938%, after closing at 7.0234% in the previous session. The yield, however, ended 2 bps lower, after falling by 11 bps in the last week.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at the lowest closing level since April 7, 2022.

“While the broader market consensus for April CPI is 4.80%, some believe that the actual number may come below that, which pushed yields lower towards the end of the session,” a trader with a state-run bank says.

India’s inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April to 4.80%, below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

“We believe the worst is behind us, with the April reading likely to be below 5% and inflation likely to trend at ~5% levels through the rest of the year,” Nomura said in a note.

India bond yields little changed ahead of debt sale

The RBI had surprised the market with a pause on rates in April when a 25-bps hike was largely expected. Nomura expects a policy pause followed by 75 bps of cumulative rate cuts starting in October.

“The benchmark bond yield will sustain below 7% if we see a big fall in inflation, especially core inflation because the central bank has highlighted that as one of the key monitorables,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer-debt at Sundaram Mutual Fund.

However, resistance will build up after the initial move in the near-to-medium term because the bond supply is on the higher side, Srivastava added.

If the benchmark yield remains below 7%, it will find support at 6.90%, according to traders, and is seen in a range of 6.95%-7.05% next week.

Indian government bond Indian bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yield ends below 7% ahead of April inflation data

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Read more stories