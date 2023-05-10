AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
May 10, 2023
World

Biden to host Modi for state visit June 22: White House

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 06:34pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden, India’s Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

Narendra Modi Joe Biden White House US India relation

