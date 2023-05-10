AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.28%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
KAPCO 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
PPL 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,437 Decreased By -160.8 (-1.1%)
KSE100 41,128 Decreased By -245.9 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -189 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens despite oil price pressure

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 12:56pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday, pulling further away from one-year lows hit at the end of April even as global oil prices were under pressure.

The rouble was up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar to 77.51 by 0720 GMT and had advanced more than 1.3% versus the euro to 85.08. Against the Chinese yuan - which has become an increasingly important currency pair for the Russian economy over the last year - the rouble was trading up 0.6% at 11.17 in Moscow.

Russian rouble nears one-month high as oil prices halt slide

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.6% at $76.98 a barrel. Russia relies on its multi-billion dollar energy exports to fund government spending, which has surged as the Kremlin funds its protracted military campaign in Ukraine.

Oil prices recovered from last week’s lows of around $72 a barrel, which is providing some support to the rouble, but Brent came under fresh pressure on Wednesday from global economic concerns.

Analysts at Commerzbank said they expect the rouble to weaken over the medium-term as Moscow’s energy revenues continue to fall.

“Due to the sanctions, the rouble exchange rate now only reflects current account flows. Hence, the rouble is likely to depreciate medium-term due to the declining current account surplus,” Commerzbank FX analyst Tatha Ghose said.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, with blue-chip lender Sberbank holding the market back with a 7% slump after its shares started trading ex-dividend.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,027.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,524.8 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble strengthens despite oil price pressure

PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Govt has no vendetta against Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

Read more stories