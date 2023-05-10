Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 10-05-2023 10:30
Faysal Bank Limited 11-05-2023 11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 11-05-2023 11:30
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited 13-05-2023 15:00
Fateh Industries Limited 15-05-2023 09:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 15-05-2023 13:00
AGP Limited 15-05-2023 15:00
