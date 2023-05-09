AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.2%)
BOP 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.32%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.76%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.56%)
OGDC 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.06%)
TRG 104.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
UNITY 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia should consider moving Warner down the order, says Vaughan

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 03:36pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australia should split up the opening pairing of David Warner and Usman Khawaja for the Ashes series as England seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad would exploit a left-handed partnership in home conditions, Michael Vaughan said.

Opener Warner has managed just one hundred in more than three years in the longest format but was retained for the World Test Championship final against India next month and the first two Ashes matches.

Former England captain Vaughan said Australia, who won 4-0 at home in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, should consider having Mitchell Marsh open with Khawaja.

“Why would you want to throw out two lefthanders to Broad and Anderson?” Vaughan, who helped England end their 18-year Ashes drought in 2005, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“… looking at the way that those two bowl at lefthanders, particularly in English conditions, why would you give those two great bowlers exactly what they want at the top of the order to get themselves up and running?”

Vaughan added that Marsh’s ability to bowl a few overs made him a good option.

“I would honestly look at someone like Mitchell Marsh to open the batting because it gets him in the team. He’s done all right against England.”

Vaughan said there could still be a place for Warner lower down in the order.

“The one thing with David Warner, I know England fear him,” Vaughan said.

“He’s such a good player when the ball that’s not moving. The ball won’t move after 30-odd overs in English conditions. Could they find a place for him at five or six?

“I wouldn’t be against looking at him down in the middle of the order to get him in the team because I think (what) others will want is his kind of tenacity and his mentality and his aggressive way.”

The five-Test Ashes series begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

australia David Warner Usman Khawaja Ashes series Michael Vaughan

Comments

1000 characters

Australia should consider moving Warner down the order, says Vaughan

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Intra-day update: Stocks plunge after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Read more stories